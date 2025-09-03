AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

