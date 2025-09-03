Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,921,487 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $179,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $237.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.81. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

