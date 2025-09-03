Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Lifted by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,510 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 8.3% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $412,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 327.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 310,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $167,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.