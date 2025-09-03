Alight Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Alight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up 1.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,191.51. This represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,148,146 shares in the company, valued at $71,275,484.28. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,655 shares of company stock worth $23,824,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

