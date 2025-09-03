Amundi Sells 586,411 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Amundi cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586,411 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $783,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

