Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX Position Increased by Allostery Investments LP

Allostery Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics accounts for 1.2% of Allostery Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allostery Investments LP owned about 0.99% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTX. HC Wainwright raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

