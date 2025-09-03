Amundi Buys 2,299,192 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299,192 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Copart were worth $531,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 152.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.