Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Praxis Precision Medicines comprises 3.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 1.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,137.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.