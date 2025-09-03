Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $135.84 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131,465 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $135,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 320,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,680,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.31 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.