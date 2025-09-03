American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 2.0% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,441,000 after buying an additional 2,552,276 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,949,000 after buying an additional 285,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,427,000 after buying an additional 137,249 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,031 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

