Central Securities Co. $CET Stake Boosted by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Central Securities worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CET opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. Central Securities Co. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

