Belmont Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,080 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $689.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $684.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $710.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

