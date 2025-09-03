Bwcp LP Grows Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

Bwcp LP grew its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the period. CompoSecure accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 27.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 20.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $2,422,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $3,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty purchased 13,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,640. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 97,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,882,295.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 779,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,082,640.32. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,125 shares of company stock worth $4,139,550 in the last 90 days. 52.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.97.

About CompoSecure

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.