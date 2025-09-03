Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HMC opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 35.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 58.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 41.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

