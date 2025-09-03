The Property Franchise Group’s (TPFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 620 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 595 to GBX 637 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.33.

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 562.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £358.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,195.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 549.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 489.49. The Property Franchise Group has a 12 month low of GBX 392 and a 12 month high of GBX 570.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

