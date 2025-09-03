United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Position Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

