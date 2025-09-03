Renew (LON:RNWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock.

Renew Stock Performance

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 797.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Renew has a one year low of GBX 590.55 and a one year high of GBX 1,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 828.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 769.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,395.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Renew Company Profile

