Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.67.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 151.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 163.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

