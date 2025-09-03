Bwcp LP Makes New Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Bwcp LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,000. SharkNinja accounts for about 3.4% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned about 0.14% of SharkNinja as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SharkNinja by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Shares of SN stock opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

