Belmont Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

ICE opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,678 shares of company stock worth $42,358,043. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

