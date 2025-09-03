Belmont Capital LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,434,296 shares of company stock worth $191,087,168. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.