Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases 106,146 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 505,457.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 416.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 940,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,514,000 after buying an additional 812,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 10,767.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 388,483 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,929,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.6%

Hexcel stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

