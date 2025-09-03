SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SNDL opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.92. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $179.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Research analysts predict that SNDL will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
