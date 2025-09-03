Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Increased to Buy at D. Boral Capital

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Lenk acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 139,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,270.23. The trade was a 375.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

