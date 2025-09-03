Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Rezolute stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 1,230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,423,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,376,004.50. This trade represents a 17.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,241,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $7,766,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 903,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares during the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Rezolute by 1,745.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 266,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 252,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

