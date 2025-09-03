Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Campbell’s stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Campbell’s has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter worth $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.11.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

