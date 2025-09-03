Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.
Campbell’s Stock Performance
Campbell’s stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Campbell’s has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter worth $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on CPB
Campbell’s Company Profile
The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell’s
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.