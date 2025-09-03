Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Shares of ZS opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.04, a P/E/G ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

