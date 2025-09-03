Belmont Capital LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,114 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

