Compass Point Begins Coverage on Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bullish has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Bullish

NYSE BLSH opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Bullish has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

