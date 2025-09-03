Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

LIVN stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 182.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 998.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

