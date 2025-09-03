Analyzing Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) & Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24% Kelly Services -0.14% 5.65% 2.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.12 billion 0.93 $8.73 million $1.59 31.50 Kelly Services $4.33 billion 0.11 -$600,000.00 ($0.20) -70.30

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Kelly Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kelly Services. Kelly Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and Kelly Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kelly Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Kelly Services has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.81%. Given Kelly Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than Heidrick & Struggles International.

Risk and Volatility

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kelly Services pays out -150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kelly Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Kelly Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services to pre-K-12 school districts and education organizations. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers managed service provider, recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and executive coaching programs to customers on a global basis that includes its RocketPower brand. The International segment provides staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and permanent placement services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, Italy, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

