AlphaQ Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

GBDC stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

