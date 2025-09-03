Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. $MAV Position Lifted by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,511 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund makes up 0.9% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,761,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

