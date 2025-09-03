MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stake Lowered by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.1% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $143,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MELI stock opened at $2,379.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,411.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,294.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

