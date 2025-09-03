Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Holdings Lifted by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $210.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $212.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

