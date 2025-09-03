Almitas Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II $PCK

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 1,988.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,091 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 46.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

