DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. $DTF Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund comprises 1.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.