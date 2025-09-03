BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. $DSM Stock Position Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 225,626 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund accounts for about 1.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,269.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

In other BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,350 shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,152,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,596,880.05. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

