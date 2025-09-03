BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

