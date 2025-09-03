BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 467,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,000. Northern Oil and Gas comprises about 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after purchasing an additional 415,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,493 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.7% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 153,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. William Blair began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NOG stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.67. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

