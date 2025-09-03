Bridger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Artivion makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.15% of Artivion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 8.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Artivion by 107.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 530,122 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AORT opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 1.70. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AORT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,089,776.56. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,990 shares of company stock worth $4,435,823. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

