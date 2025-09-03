BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $1.19 Million in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $2,133,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 576.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter.
Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of EC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.88.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
