BVF Inc. IL Boosts Stake in AC Immune $ACIU

BVF Inc. IL increased its position in AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. AC Immune accounts for about 1.5% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.20% of AC Immune worth $37,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AC Immune by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.98.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 174.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. As a group, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

