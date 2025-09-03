BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Lowers Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,942 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,416,000 after buying an additional 1,433,681 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 405.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $51,043,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $40,077,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Up 2.9%

Celestica stock opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Profile



Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

