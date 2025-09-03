BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $15.80 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 95,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,803,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $362,773,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $228.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

