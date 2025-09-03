Bridger Management LLC Acquires 117,100 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 3.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,911 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,658,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after buying an additional 3,192,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.