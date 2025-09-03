BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $11.83 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,834,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.18% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

