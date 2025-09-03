Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 749,444 shares during the quarter. Daktronics makes up about 11.5% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Daktronics by 17.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, insider Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $64,725.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,885.70. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

