BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,462 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for approximately 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.27% of Crocs worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 541.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

