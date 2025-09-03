Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies comprises about 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $204,873.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,690.77. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $198,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,930. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

